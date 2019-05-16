Clatskanie
Feb. 28, 1941 — May 7, 2019
Martina Abraham Nelson was born on Feb. 28, 1941, and raised in Angaur, Palau.
In Guam, on Oct. 20, 1972, she married Kenneth F. Nelson. They moved to Portland, Oregon, in 1975, and settled in the Astoria-Warrenton area in 1977.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth F. Nelson, and her daughter, Nancy N. Nelson-Smith.
Most important to Martina was her family. Although she was passionate, too, about softball, billiards, fishing, the Catholic Daughters of America and, of course, making sure that everyone has been fed.
Martina’s deep love for softball found its way into each generation after her, and her serious aptitude for billiards made her known as a bit of a pool shark on both sides of the Columbia. She was also involved with St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Astoria, Oregon, which led her to finding peace as a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Through these social avenues Martina cultivated many lifelong friendships.
For a number of years in the 1990s, Martina and her husband owned The Schooner Tavern, and operated it in the heart of downtown Astoria with the help of their daughters, Tony, Nancy and Trina. After Ken fell ill and passed away in May 1999, Martina left the business and turned all of her focus to her family. She was best friend to many, and the greatest grandmother.
Martina is survived by her daughters, Antonina Cecil (Terry), of Astoria, Oregon, Katrina Nelson (Gregg), of Clatskanie, Oregon, and Monaliza Olivari (Yuri); of Miami Springs, Florida; her son, William Abraham, of Palau; her granddaughters, Kira Haukikenziro (Stephen), Mariama Ramarui (Mikey), Britney Carpenter (Dan), Maxene Manley (Joey), Yuliana Olivari and Jessika Manley; her grandsons, Tyler Cecil, Justin Haukikenziro (Marni), Manuel Nelson and Daniel “Aribuk” Smith; her great-grandchildren, Maileigh, Bailey and soon-to-be Tristan; as well as an innumerable amount of other “kids” who so affectionately referred to her as “Grandma,” “Auntie” or “Mamang Tina.”
A public viewing will be held for Martina at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave., Astoria, Oregon, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by an optional short service at the same location, and a potluck reception from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Astoria Armory, 1636 Exchange St. Bring your favorite dish and your best Martina memories!
Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
