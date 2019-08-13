Gearhart
March 7, 1935 — Aug. 6, 2019
Martine Lucille Starr passed away on the morning of Aug. 6, 2019, at the age of 84.
Martine was born March 7, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the daughter of Lucille B. (Vig) and Dr. Lars Gulbrandsen of Viroqua, Wisconsin, and the eldest of her siblings, Mary Larson and Carl Gulbrandsen.
Martine was raised in Viroqua, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Wisconsin nursing program.
She will be remembered as a loving mother and great friend to all of those who were blessed to be in her life. Martine enjoyed skiing when she was younger, playing tennis when she was able and golfing (with the exception of couples best ball). She was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed playing, especially when she thought no one was listening.
Martine was well-traveled and got to see and enjoy much of the world with her husband and children. She was very giving and kind, with a sharp wit and a wonderful sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and would want to thank all those she had the privilege of knowing in her life.
Martine is survived by her husband, Dr. Charles Starr, her sons, Peter and Christopher Starr, Peter’s wife, Debbie Starr, and her son, Alex Lange.
At her request, there will be no service held. Please send any correspondence to the family at P.O. Box 2604, Gearhart, OR., 97138.
Any gifts on her behalf may be made to any Alzheimer’s foundation.
