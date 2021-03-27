Sequim, Washington
Nov. 13, 1927 — March 17, 2021
Marvin Edward Tolonen, fisherman extraordinaire, boat builder, woodworker, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away March 17, 2021, after a brave battle with mantle cell lymphoma.
Marvin was born Nov. 13, 1937, in Astoria to Matt Tolonen and Oili Oja.
On March 25, 1961, Marvin married Joan Katherine Haines in Astoria. The couple raised two daughters. Marvin and Joan were married 49 years.
Previous to his marriage, Marvin served two years with the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Berlin crisis of 1961.
In 1980, the family moved to Prunedale, California, but eventually moved back to Astoria, where Marvin continued his commercial fishing career. He built his own fishing boats, the Olympia, the Seabreeze and the Seawind.
Another of his boats, the Vinland, wasn’t quite long enough for Marvin, so he dragged it up on the beach and proceeded to cut it in half, added 5 feet to the middle of the boat, then put it back together. Problem solved.
He fished for tuna, salmon and swordfish on the Washington state, Oregon and California coasts. In 1999, Marvin moved to Sequim, Washington, where he lived until his death.
During his lifetime, Marvin was happiest sharing fishing stories with family and friends. He was an excellent cook, and enjoyed inviting friends for a fish dinner that always ended with one of his homemade pies, baked in a flaky crust, a recipe he said included the soft drink 7UP.
He was also in his element working with wood, making solid, exquisite furniture crafted from his own designs. Nearly all the furniture in his home came from his workshop. To this day, his craftsmanship adorns many of his friends’ homes.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Joan.
He is survived by his daughters, Marci Tolonen, of Sequim, and Nancy Tolonen, of Cloverdale, California; three grandchildren, Jordan Perez, Joshua Perez and Stephen Puttam; two great-grandchildren, Kessler Perez and Messiah Smith; and two nieces, Alysa Duchosois and Carley Tolonen.
Marvin will be laid to rest next to his late wife at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
Arrangements are in care of Ocean View Cremation and Burial Service of Astoria.
A gathering celebrating Marvin’s life will be held later this summer.