Brownsmead
May 26, 1940 — March 23, 2020
Marvin Robert Autio died on March 23, 2020, at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland due to a head injury suffered in a fall.
Marvin was born in Astoria on May 26, 1940, to Paul Autio and Sylvia “Eleanor” (Lebeck) Autio of Brownsmead. Marvin led a busy and happy childhood in Brownsmead, finishing his chores on the family mink farm so he could go fishing, hunting and water skiing on Blind Slough and staying (mostly) ahead of trouble, often with his lifelong friend and fellow “Brownsmead Boy,” Delwin Barendse.
He graduated from Knappa High School in 1958 and joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After discharge from the military, he attended Oregon Institute of Technology.
Marvin took an interest in his younger sister Mary's lifelong friend Nancy Akerstedt, then a nursing student in Portland. At that time, nursing students could not be married, so Nancy quit school and they were married in August 1962, and settled back home in Svensen, where they began their family of three children, Anita, Mike and Eric.
Later, when the children were in school, Nancy returned to college and became a registered nurse and diabetic educator for many years, and Marvin was extremely proud of her.
Marvin absolutely adored his "first wife" (and only) as he called Nancy, and was known to spoil her, bringing her the morning newspaper and breakfast in bed from The Logger. Nancy claims that Marvin's unexpected passing unfortunately cut short her training of Marvin, which was still in process after 58 years. Their enduring love and good humor through hardship and good times was an inspiration and source of strength to their family and friends.
Marvin worked for his father, Paul, in various businesses, including fishing the trawler Western with Phil "Pinky" Pinkstaff, working in the Autio mink farm and lumber business and later overseeing the equipment manufacturing business when it was moved from Portland to Astoria in 1974.
Marvin purchased the Autio Co. from his father in 1981. The business prospered under his leadership, and he made many friends and business associates throughout the country and world. Marvin retired in 2005, transitioning the business to a third generation of the family.
Marvin was a generous supporter of the community, employing high school students, sponsoring sports teams and supporting numerous 4-H youth. He volunteered on numerous committees, including the Knappa-Svensen Volunteer Fire Department, Columbia 5J School District Board, Port of Astoria budget committee, Clatsop County Fair Board and Knappa Schools Foundation Board.
Though his travels and business took him around the world, Marvin loved living in "Beautiful Downtown Brownsmead” and being able to catch a steelhead on Big Creek, dig clams at the beach, fish for sturgeon and salmon and go crabbing with his buddies.
Marvin proudly wielded a larger than life personality, often introducing himself to strangers with, "Hi, I'm Marvelous." He loved to socialize, and rarely missed the weekly Taco Tuesday gathering at The Logger with longtime friends and favorite server, Heather — even though he didn't eat Mexican food!
Marvin dearly loved his wife and family, and especially his role as beloved "Papa" to his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He also doted on, and is dearly missed by, his cairn terrier, "Bella."
Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy; sister, Mary; daughter, Anita Nichols, and her husband, James; son, Michael, and his wife, Kate; five grandchildren, Amanda Isom, Aaron "AJ" Nichols, Addie Nichols, Alexander Autio and Grace Autio; and two great-grandchildren, Marvin Isom and Margaret Isom.
He was preceded in death by his son, Eric; parents, Paul and Eleanor Autio; sister, Kay Autio; and brother, Paul Sigurd "Digger" Autio.
A celebration of life will be held on May 22 at 2 p.m. at Big Creek Lodge, 92878 Waterhouse Road, Astoria.
