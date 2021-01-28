Gearhart
Feb. 21, 1942 — Jan. 22, 2021
Mary Ann Rodda Kawasoe returned to her heavenly home on Jan. 22, 2021, in Gearhart. Her firm belief in God supported her peaceful journey to reunite with the love of her life, Melvin “Dutch” Kawasoe, who passed away in 2015.
Ann was born Feb. 21, 1942, in Everett, Washington, to Nora and Merritt Rodda, in between her two brothers, Tom and Phil. Their family moved to Portland, where she spent her childhood.
She graduated from Parkrose High School in 1960 and then went on to attend Portland State College. There, she earned a bachelor’s degree in English and was an avid member of the Tri Delta sorority.
Following college, she began her illustrious teaching career at Reynolds High School, where she fell in love with Dutch, who was the head football coach at the time. She embraced her relationship with Dutch’s two daughters, Marcia and Marianne, whom she loved as if they were her own. She and Dutch had their their only son, John, who was born in 1966.
After he was born, she taught throughout the Portland metropolitan area to not only inspire and engage young students, but also her colleagues and anyone she met. Ann was a woman of faith and a longtime member of St. Matthew’s Church in Portland and North Coast Family Fellowship in Seaside.
Ann was able to focus on the most important things in her life throughout retirement — spending time with family and friends, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Her concern for others and willingness to lend a hand kept her busy volunteering at various charitable organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Gearhart Elementary School and Providence ElderPlace. She also loved to garden and quilt.
Her family and friends will remember her as a selfless and loving grandmother — a role she was born to be. She wasn’t just Grandma Ann to the Kawasoe family, but her tenderness made everyone feel as if she was their own.
Ann is survived by her three children, Marcia Houston (Jim), Marianne Leipzig (Tim) and John Kawasoe (Katie); two brothers, Philip (Connie) and Tom (Jean) Rodda; seven grandchildren, Gretchen Sumner (Jamie), Jonathan Leipzig (Whitney), Katy and Carson Kawasoe, Colby Podoll and Brenden (Madison) and Kyle Crosby; and six great-grandchildren, Lucy and Dutch Sumner, Finley, Maclane and Quinton Leipzig and Anslee Crosby.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A private family memorial service will be held on Jan. 29, 2021, at Ocean View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dutch Kawasoe Memorial Reward Fund, P.O. Box 820125, Portland, OR., 97282-1125.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements. A guest book may be signed at: OceanViewAstoria.com