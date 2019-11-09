Fairfield, California
Sept. 20, 1936 — Oct. 15, 2019
Mary Anne Headlee Ciocca passed away Oct. 15. She is formerly of Enid, Oklahoma, and was born Sept. 20, 1936, and is the daughter of Paul and Helene Headlee.
She will be laid to rest next to her mother and father at Enid Memorial Cemetery this Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m.
Mary Anne graduated from Enid High School in 1954, and attended the University of Oklahoma, then graduating from the College of Marin in California.
She left with several of her girlfriends for fun and adventure, moving to the San Francisco Bay Area, where she met and married Air Force Lt. Nathan L. Patterson.
They spent two years in North Africa and returned to the Bay Area, where he preceded her in death in 1961, due to a tragic Air Force plane accident.
She then married Richard H. Madden, who preceded her in death in 2007, and David Ciocca, who passed away in 1973.
She spent many years living in Sausalito, California, where she was a landlord of her many properties, then lived her retiring years in a historic house in Astoria, Oregon, while touring the world whenever she could. She enjoyed Astoria’s sea air, small town feel and how much it reminded her of Sausalito when she first moved there.
Mary Anne is survived by her three children, Roe Patterson of Fairfield, California, Seth Patterson of Boulder, Colorado, Caroline Madden of Cazadero, California, and six grandchildren.
Flowers may be sent to Enid Memorial Cemetery in Enid, Oklahoma.
