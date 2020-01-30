Astoria
March 26, 1960 — Oct. 23, 2019
Mary Bridget Haunani (Dugan) Todd, 59, of Astoria, passed away peacefully in her sleep after bravely fighting an aggressive bout of cancer.
Mary was born to Patrick Anthony Dugan and Alicia Punilei Dugan (Burrows), in Astoria, on March 26, 1960.
Mary attended St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic School, and graduated from Astoria High School.
She married Gerald (Jerry) E. Stilwell, and they had three children together.
She later married Richard “Dick” Thomas Todd. Together, they owned the Worker’s Tavern, later named Mary Todd’s Workers Bar and Grill.
Mary retired in 2017 and enjoyed a short but sunny retirement, spending most of that time in La Pine.
Mary is survived by her children, Victoria (Curtis) Tippery of Port Orchard, Washington, Noah Stilwell of La Pine, Bridget (Justin) Linville of Astoria and Celia Todd of Springfield; stepdaughters Heather (Ed) Stilwell-Kelley of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Tiffany Stilwell of Astoria, New York; companion Wade Gustafson of La Pine; siblings Patrick (Ingrid) Dugan of Astoria, Kerry (Holly) Dugan of Arlington, Washington, Maury Dugan of Astoria, Tim (Margie) Dugan of Renton, Washington, Mike (Patty) Larson of Portland, Paul (Cheryl) Larson of Svensen, Jim Larson of Portland, Rick (Dori) Larson of Svensen and Jody Burkholder of Astoria; loving aunt, Erika “Tante” Dugan; her angel faces (grandchildren), Ava, William, Madeline, Penelope, McKade, Bailey, Sofia, Isabella and Katerina; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Todd; parents Patrick and Alicia Dugan; stepmother Marilyn Larson-Dugan; and older brother, Sean B. Dugan.
Mary will be remembered for her incredible gift of hospitality, generous heart, living a life of gratitude, never letting a single person go hungry in her presence, raising thousands of dollars for various causes and for facing cancer with grace, courage and faith in God, which encouraged others to live fearlessly, no matter what they’re facing.
Mary was grateful for an additional eight years she was granted to spend with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren, alcohol free. She inspired many people with her loving and unconventional ways, and is greatly missed.
The family of Mary Todd would like to thank Lower Columbia Hospice, St. Charles Oncology in Bend, Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary and the many friends and family who came near and far to help make the last days of her life as comfortable as possible.
A celebration of life luau will be held on March 28, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. All who called Mary a friend are welcome. Appetizers and refreshments will be provided.
