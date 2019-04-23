Eugene
Aug. 25, 1939 — April 3, 2019
Mary “Carolyn” Shawgo lived from Aug. 25, 1939 to April 3, 2019. Carolyn was born in Mason City, Illinois, and eventually went on to experience a multitude of cities, both within the U.S. and abroad.
She raised her four Oakerson children (Rebecca, Rachel, Don and Sara) in Gretna, Nebraska, and later included Brenda Kritenbrink. Carolyn elected to earn her master's degree in counseling and guidance from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. She then moved to Las Vegas to practice as a mental health therapist for several years.
While she loved her work there, Carolyn’s priorities were in her relationships with her children and grandchildren. She relocated to the Pacific Northwest to be closer in proximity, and then moved between Eugene, Vancouver, Astoria and Seaside to spend formative years with each grandchild (Sarah, Cassandra, Bryce, Chelsea, Sabrina and Ian).
Carolyn was also passionate about providing support to others, and traveled to various disaster sites (9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Haiti), volunteering her mental health expertise with the American Red Cross.
She continued in her giving nature by painting beautiful sand dollars and offering them in exchange for donations at Sleepy Monk Coffee. The money went to the Cannon Beach Food Bank. This earned her the nickname “Sand Dollar Lady.”
She exuded love, an ability to take herself lightly and an affinity for beauty in life, soaking in the natural wonder of the ocean or enjoying a decadent dessert. She passed away in Eugene after battling for several years with pulmonary fibrosis.
Carolyn was surrounded by many loved ones throughout her life, and especially during her final days. Her joy, laughter and larger-than-life presence will be fiercely missed by her family members, many friends and acquaintances. Her lessons on life and love for every one of her family members will ensure her spirit is always with us, constantly making sure we are the best we can be.
Carolyn’s celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 19, at Unity of the Valley, 3912 Dillard Road in Eugene, Oregon, from 2 to 5 p.m. We will be honoring one of her favorite customs by enjoying assorted desserts first, followed by a time for family and friends to share memories and experiences about Carolyn.
Memorial donations in Carolyn’s honor can be directed to jordanshope.org or nayapdx.org
