Burnside
April 15, 1932 — March 18, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Dolores Layton announces her passing on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Burnside. She was 87.
Dolores was born on April 15, 1932, in St. Peter, Minnesota, to Andrew and Hilda Spence. She graduated from St. Anthony’s High School in 1951, and soon after made the move to Hollywood, California, where she met her future husband and love of her life, Delmar Leon Layton. They married June 8, 1958.
The couple settled in Burnside in the late 1970s, where they raised their three children, Denise, Diane and David. As a family, they enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles and trips back east to visit family in Kansas and Minnesota.
Dolores was a talented seamstress, a devoted homemaker and the absolute best mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, baking, canning, square dancing and aqua aerobics. She was a devoted parishioner at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church for 43 years, and hardly ever missed a Sunday.
She will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Denise Duffy (Ed), Diane Beckwith and David Layton (Kim); her grandchildren, Jodi Bissonette (Justin), Emily Beckwith, Danny Beckwith (Eden), Andrew Layton, Bradley Beckwith (Kaci) and Cody Layton; and great-granddaughter Adalyn.
Dolores will also be fondly remembered by her siblings, Rita (Lloyd), Bernadette (Bill), Monica (Kenny), Peggy (Henry) and Bill (Joyce), and by a sister-in-law, Mayme Spence.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Delmar, and her brother, Robert Spence.
A celebration of life for Dolores will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
