Astoria
June 16, 1929 — March 14, 2019
Mary Jean (Henry) Zillman, of Astoria, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Astoria. She was born June 16, 1929, to Carl August Henry and Minnie Cornelia Larson Henry in Bonanza, Oregon.
She graduated from Ashland High School in Oregon.
On May 5, 1956, she married William Fredrick Zillman.
She is survived by a son, Timothy William Zillman; a daughter, Kathleen Jean Zillman; grandchildren, Lisa Marie Beardsley, Virginia Younger Chaney and William Donald George; great-grandsons, Joseph Peck and Andrew Peck; great-great-granddaughter, Briella; niece, Kit Haldman Gosha; and another niece.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Fredrick Zillman, and a grandchild, Alisha George.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103.
