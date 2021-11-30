Mary June Mathews was born in Astoria to Palmer and June Hennigsen.
After attending Olney School and Astoria High School, she went on to get her nursing license from Emanuel Lutheran Hospital in Portland.
She then packed her car and headed east, and found herself in Emmett, Idaho, where she acquired her first nursing job before she could finish filling out the application. She went to work, and never stopped.
This is where she met the love of her life, and after some time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, she married Don Mathews in 1977.
The two settled in Buhl, Idaho, to build an amazing life that would end up being a 44-year career in nursing for St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center and St. Luke’s Twin Falls that she never wanted to leave.
There is still some debate on the exact number, but the amount of babies she’s delivered in the Magic Valley is upwards of 15,000. The amount of lives touched can’t be measured.
In the few hours she wasn’t at the hospital, she was always busy on the family farm, growing everything under the sun, canning, working cows or finding time to run a concession stand at the many ballparks, where she never missed a game, even with her busy schedule.
In lieu of flowers, Mary would prefer you take a flower to a friend, share a hug or spread some love to your neighbor.
Donations can also be made to any Farmers Bank location for the Buhl American Legion Baseball Program or in her memory to the Maternal Child — OB Education Fund through the St. Luke’s Health Foundation online at stlukesonline.org, by mail at P.O. Box AK, Twin Falls, ID., 83303, or by phone at 208-814-0038.
Mary was survived by her husband of 44 years, Don; son, Seth, and his wife, Amber, and their three kids, Lauren, Patrick and Lydia; as well as her two sisters, Bonnie (Don) Fisher and Judy (Ed) Fisher.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the 7th Street Gym, 215 Seventh Ave N., in Buhl, followed by an open house at the farm.
