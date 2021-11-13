Seaside
March 19, 1951 — Sept. 21, 2021
Mary Kay Taylor passed away peacefully, in her Seaside home, on Sept. 21, 2021. She was 70. Her bigger-than-life spirit has been released to fly free and reside with her savior, who she often said never failed her.
Mary Kay was born March 19, 1951, to Frank and Dorothy (Harrison) Akin, in Portland. She grew up and attended schools in Brookings. Her father owned the local Ford dealership, so she was the girl with the new pink Mustang!
Mary Kay is remembered by childhood friends as being an adventurous free spirit, and so much fun to be around.
Mary Kay enjoyed nature; she loved backpacking in the Marble Mountain Wilderness, hiking, swimming, spending time at the hot springs and the beach.
She loved family trips, camping and adventures in her motor home. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Mary Kay was a "go-getter," and quite the entrepreneur. She worked at the Multnomah County Courthouse and Multnomah Athletic Club in Portland. She owned and operated West M Grocery in Springfield. She created and operated The Sun Deck tanning salon in Clatskanie.
She loved the ocean, and it was calling her back. In 1990, she moved to Seaside, where she felt at home. This is where she decided to do what she loved, selling real estate.
She enjoyed working with her clients and fellow colleagues at Pete Anderson Realty, Barbara Sue Seal and Coldwell Banker. In 2001, she decided it was time to be a business owner again, opening Omega Realty.
She loved helping people with their real estate needs, and working with her children. She was a cheerleader for her children, telling them that you only fail if you fail to try.
Mary Kay loved to dance, and even after her body would no longer allow her to dance on her own, you could still find her on the dance floor dancing in her wheelchair with her daughter and daughters-in-law.
She was a social butterfly, and loved hosting gatherings at her home. She was an active and loved member of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease support groups, always eager to support others going through the trials she faced.
Mary Kay leaves this Earth with a legacy of love, and will be remembered for her beautiful heart. She made a tremendous impact in the lives of people she touched, always seeing the best in everyone.
Mary Kay was happiest when she was helping others. Her family is proud of how courageously she overcame her challenges, and her ability to witness to others. She would want you to remember that "love is the answer."
Mary Kay is survived by her daughter, Kerri Wright (Eric); son, Todd Slack Jr. (Joy); son, Jesse Taylor (Jolie); grandchildren, Connor Slack, Colton Slack, Gabriel Wright, Chloe Slack and Zoee Wright; brother, Frank Akin (Sheryl); and nieces, Heidi Engen, Charity Delmore and Adrienne Akin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Akin; her sister, Sarah Hansen; and her dog, "Lexi."
A celebration of life will be held on March 19, the time and location to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, or a charity of one's choice, in care of Hughes-Ransom Mortuary, 220 N. Holladay Drive, Seaside, OR., 97138.