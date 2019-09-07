Astoria
Aug. 26, 1929 — Aug. 28, 2019
Mary Lathrop Peterson died surrounded by friends and family on Aug. 28, 2019, two days after her 90th birthday.
Born to Robert Farmiloe Goss and Helen Lewis Shotwell Goss in Hinsdale, Illinois, she was the oldest of two girls.
She held a bachelor’s degree in library science from Rockford College. In 1956 she married Harold Robert Peterson Jr., who proceeded her in death in 2015. They were blessed with four children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
During her lifetime, she and Harold (Bob) lived in Minnesota and West Virginia, then landing and remaining in Oregon since 1998. A career at various libraries did not prevent her from using her extensive abilities in organizing, leadership and creative fiber arts.
She led a rewarding life fulfilled by her numerous interests, travel and a supportive spouse. She was involved in many civic and cultural organizations, including the PEO Sisterhood, Plymouth Congregational Church and the League of Women Voters.
There will not be a service at Mary’s request. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Coast Land Conservancy at nclctrust.org
