Mary Lee Christensen passed away on Dec. 1, 2021, in Medford, at the age of 93.
Born in Fossil, Mary Lee eventually relocated to Medford, and then to Warrenton with her family, where she graduated from high school and later met and married her husband, Glen, who preceded her in death. They had three children, who all graduated from Warrenton High School.
After several years of owning and operating a Coast-to-Coast Store in Warrenton, she was most proud of her career as a bank manager. After becoming the first manager for Equitable Savings and Loan in Astoria, she eventually accepted a transfer to Ashland to manage the branch there, which eventually became Benj. Franklin Savings and Loan.
She often stated that she enjoyed being able to approve home loans for first-time young couples. She was proud that she did all of this with only a high school diploma. She continued to be meticulous in managing her finances.
For many years, her favorite pastime was spent on her bowling team with her many friends, including trips to New Orleans and New York for bowling. She was also known to be a great organizer of parties and entertained at her home many times. Her circle of friends was vast.
Later in life, she continued with many volunteer pursuits, and once said, “don’t retire too early if you enjoy what you are doing.”
A one-time trip to Italy to visit her son, Don, also included a priority side trip to London, where she wanted to walk in the footsteps of Princess Diana.
In September 2020, years after retiring, she lost her home to the Almeda fire that swept through the Rogue Valley. Having lost all that she owned, she spent her remaining time in a retirement home in the area.
The Seattle Mariners and Seahawks had their biggest fan in her. People learned to never call her during a game.
Mary Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Ruby May; her husband, Glen; and only sister, Marjorie Bowe.
She is survived by her three children, Larry Christensen, Don Christensen and Susan James; her brother, Robert May, of Warrenton; as well as six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were made by Litwiller-Simonson Funeral Home in Ashland, and the interment was at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
