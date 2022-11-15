Mary Lou Tolson, 91, a former resident of the Forest Grove community, late of Seattle, died Oct. 26 at Evergreen Park Adult Family Home in Seattle.
A celebration of life service will be held on April 22, 2023, at the Cornelius Methodist Church, 1095 S. Beech St. in Cornelius, with the Rev. Linda Quanstrom, pastor of the church, officiating.
Mary Lou Tolson was born Dec. 22, 1930, in Ontario, to the late James L. Sharp and Mary E. (Reed) Sharp. She was raised and received her education in the Forest Grove community, and graduated with the Forest Grove High School Class of 1949.
She was united in marriage with Raymond Darrell Tolson on June 5, 1949, in Forest Grove. Following their marriage, they resided in the Gaston community for a number of years.
In 1969, they moved to the Astoria community, where they resided for 39 years.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, on Sept. 13, 2017, in Forest Grove, after celebrating over 68 years of marriage together.
She was a homemaker.
Mary Lou was a member of the First United Methodist Church choir in Astoria.
Among her special interests over the years, she enjoyed making ceramics, canning, crocheting, camping and tending to her and Ray’s large vegetable garden.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Sharp, and by her eight siblings and their spouses.
Survivors include her two daughters, Susan Tolson-Stoddard, of Diamondville, Wyoming; and Bonnie Tolson, of Seattle. Also surviving are her five grandchildren and their spouses, Heather and John Conder, of Boise, Idaho; Amy and Andrew Robinson, of Meridian, Idaho; Jacob and Beth Stoddard, of Georgia; David Stoddard, of Aloha; Stephen and Kate Rose, of North Plains; her great-grandchildren, Zachary Conder, Roman Conder, Benjamin Conder, Victoria Conder, Ayric Robinson, Averi Robinson and Morrigan Rose; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family suggests that remembrances may be made in her memory to the Glaucoma Foundation of America.
To sign the online guest book, or to send a condolence to the family, go to fuitenrosehoyt.com
Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.
