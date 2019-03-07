Portland
June 5, 1950 — Dec. 21, 2018
Mary Louise Wooldridge Davis was born on June 5, 1950, in Ilwaco, Washington, the third child of Carol and Robert Wooldridge. She attended grade school, junior high, and her freshman year in Astoria, Oregon, while spending summers at the family home across the Columbia River in Long Beach, Washington.
After her father died in 1964, she moved with her mother to Pueblo, Colorado, and went on to attend the University of Colorado. Mary Lou eventually moved to the Los Angeles area to be closer to one of her many loves, the movie industry. She supplemented her day job by typing screenplays and by writing some of her own, as well.
When mental illness issues surfaced for Mary Lou, she moved back to the Pacific Northwest, in the Portland area. During this time, she met and married her husband, Robert Neil Davis, on Sept. 13, 1998. Although they were separated at the time of her passing, they remained good friends.
In the last five years of her life, Mary Lou (often called by her childhood nickname, "Weejee") became healthier and more gregarious. As a result, she formed warm friendships with a number of neighbors in her housing complex, including Toni Simpson, Jay Andersen and Wes McNatt. As a group, they often enjoyed shared dinners, game nights, field trips and musical evenings.
Always keen to learn new things, Mary Lou took lessons on the drums and was learning to play keyboards. She was also active at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church. With her friend, Sandy Chown, she sang in the choir and participated in the Feeding of the Hungry program. In addition, she tended gardens for several summers with her friend, Kay Rice, donating what they could not use to others in her community.
Mary Lou was also a favorite with youngsters in her neighborhood, traditionally giving them toys and candy for Christmas. Sadly, due to her hospitalization, her friend Toni had to complete the task for her this year.
Mary Lou passed away on the evening of Dec. 21, 2018, with her sister Vicki and friends Marlys and Jan at her side. In accordance with her wishes, her ashes have been placed in the columbarium at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Milwaukie, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her father; her mother; her brother, Bobby; her uncle, Phillip Lyons; and her grandmother, Gertrude Lyons. Mary Lou is survived by her sister, Vicki Leon, and her niece, Valerie Conroy. She is also survived by childhood lifelong friends Marlys Lovvold Freeman, Janis Lovvold Sullivan and Mary McKeon Mitchell.
On June 22 at 1 p.m., there will be a memorial at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Milwaukie, Oregon, to celebrate her life of 68 years.
Vicki, Marlys and Jan would like to thank Mary Lou’s longtime counselor, Amber Asaro, and the Senior Council, for all their help and guidance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice or to one of Mary Lou’s favorite charities, the River Song Foundation, P.O. Box 44, Hammond, OR., 97121.
