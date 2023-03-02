Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Mary Lusana Miller passed away on Feb. 24 in Gearhart.
She was born in Tacoma, Washington, to Charles Arnold and Mary Ursula (Sutton) Hagood on May 26, 1943. She and her family settled in the Grants Pass area.
She married Mike Miller, the co-owner of M&F Plumbing. She worked with him as the office administrator until they retired.
Mary had numerous travels, but she greatly enjoyed when she and her husband visited Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Mary had many hobbies including sewing, gardening, bonsai and collecting all turtles and butterflies. She was a proud member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Mary is survived by her son, Ray Arnold Wilder; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ida Joan Schwarz.
She is preceded in death by her son, Dale Allen Wilder; and her husband, Mike Miller.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1450 N. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside.
