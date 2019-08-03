Astoria
Dec. 26, 1941 — April 20, 2019
Mary “Marty” E. Langley passed away peacefully the morning of April 20, 2019, at the City of Hope in Duarte, California. Marty was born Dec. 26, 1941, in Glendale, California, to parents Margaret (Wheeler) and Carl Langley.
Marty spent a few of her early years in Oklahoma, and attended elementary school in East Los Angeles. After moving to Riverside, California, she attended Chemawa Junior High School, and graduated from Ramona High School in 1959.
During these school years, she was known for her kindness, as well as a love of the performing arts. She made lifelong friends as part of Ramona’s theater department, and as part of the Girl Scouts, which involved her mom as a troop leader.
Marty attended Riverside Community College before transferring to San Diego State University, from which she graduated in 1963. She obtained her teaching credential from the University of California, Riverside, and began teaching English at Hemet High School. After teaching for five years, she left to travel.
Upon returning, Marty took over her mom’s job as accounts manager at A to Z Printing in Riverside. In 1972, she married, and over the next six years she and her husband had two daughters.
Marty returned to Hemet High School in 1985 to teach both mathematics and English, later earning her master’s degree from Chapman University. She enriched the lives of her students and colleagues, who have very fond memories of her.
During much of Marty’s teaching career she was Amnesty International USA’s specialist leading the Turkey Coordinating Group, while also being a longtime member of the Riverside local group. This resulted in her attending many international meetings. She also helped her teacher husband, George “Mick” Hague, with all his environmental work with the Sierra Club.
As much dedication as Marty put toward her students and volunteering, she gave even more to her family, ensuring both her daughters and husband were loved and cared for.
In 2007, Marty and her husband retired, allowing her to spend time reading, writing, working as the newsletter editor of the Hemet/San Jacinto area California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA) and continuing to help those in need.
She especially enjoyed being a 10-year resident of Astoria, where she watched and tracked many of the ships’ movements as they passed by on the river. She was able to say where the ships were from, and where they were heading, as well as their cargo.
Astoria was her sanctuary and place to enjoy life. It was the idea “we ain’t quaint” that endeared Astoria to her. Our trolley, with its wonderful volunteers, was very special to her, and each year she would purchase one of its shirts to proudly wear.
Marty took many great photographs of Astoria and activity on the Columbia River. Almost every few weeks she would share them, along with a wonderful email, about the happenings in town. She marveled at how the people of Astoria would stand up to protect our beautiful city, and oppose those who would cash in, to the detriment of what makes us so special.
She appreciated very much the personal and professional care she received at the Astoria cancer treatment center, which allowed her to stay in her beloved Astoria as long as possible. She would sometimes say that she was able to move to Oregon because her husband was born in Astoria, and his grandmother was married in Astoria over 100 years ago.
Marty is survived by her loving husband, George “Mick” Hague, and their two wonderful daughters, Micaela Hague and Maria Riemer. She is also survived by many relatives, friends and colleagues, who will greatly miss her compassion, dedication and unique sense of humor.
As Emile Zola wrote, and Marty often shared, “If you ask why I came into this world, I will tell you. I came to live out loud.” She not only accomplished this for herself, she inspired others to do the same.
There was a celebration of Marty’s life in April, and her funeral was private.
A teacher affects eternity, and we will never know where Marty’s influence will stop. Please consider continuing her influence by donating to CalRTA’s scholarship fund for Hemet and San Jacinto high school students. Make a check payable to the San Jacinto Mountains Scholarship Foundation, and mail it to Jeannette Goar, 5339 Jasper Lane, Riverside, CA., 92506. Let them know it is to honor Marty Langley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.