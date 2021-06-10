Hammond
May 7, 1937 — May 19, 2021
With broken and grieving hearts, it is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved mother, auntie, sister and friend, MaryAnn McCarty.
MaryAnn has died at the age of 84. MaryAnn was born on May 7, 1937, to Herman and Helen Toennis, in Stacey, Montana. She was the youngest of eight children.
MaryAnn moved from Montana to Oregon with her mother a short while following the death of her father, Herman Toennis, on May 16, 1955. Her mother, Helen Toennis, passed away on Jan. 6, 1988.
MaryAnn is survived by her five children, several grandchildren; a brother, Don Toennis, in Fort Bragg, California; and a sister, Rose (Toennis) Rancort, in Concord, New Hampshire.
Her siblings who preceded her in death are: Sister Irene, Earl Shriner, Doris (Toennis) Rummell, John Toennis and Agnes (Toennis) Sharbono.
As a young woman, after settling in Oregon, through family connections, MaryAnn met and married Guy LaFerriere and had four children, Raymond LaFerriere, Sharon LaFerriere, Janet (LaFerriere) Bronson and Pauline LaFerriere, residing in Oregon and Washington.
Sometime after Guy’s death, she married Jack McCarty, and they had a son, Jack (Junior) McCarty. After the passing of Jack McCarty Sr. on Oct, 14, 2000, and with her first four children now grown and out on their own, Jack Junior and MaryAnn became inseparable.
They depended on each other for nearly everything. And, being the loving and sacrificial mother that MaryAnn was, her time and love was a treasured investment in her youngest son.
That was obvious to all, as she bragged about him with every event of their lives. She, indeed, was a very proud mom! She often referred to Jack Junior, in a loving, candid way, as “The Kid.” Family and friends never tired of hearing the successes of The Kid!
Jack lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his wife of 11 years, Rachel, and MaryAnn’s grandson, JR; MaryAnn’s granddaughter, Aislinn, resides with her birth mother in Bremerton, Washington.
MaryAnn’s early years as a wife and mother were spent raising her family and providing love and nourishing in some of MaryAnn’s most challenging times. She was a hard-working and resilient woman who never ran empty of giving of herself for her family. Not only her immediate family, but she cared for several of her nieces and nephews during times of need.
During her marriage to Jack McCarty Sr., MaryAnn probably worked harder than anyone, as she took care of all the customers on her husband’s charter boat.
MaryAnn cleaned and filleted many kinds of fish — she was considered an expert at cold-smoking salmon and other fish. She did commercial canning of any of the products and was the best Dungeness crab cooker in the Pacific Northwest!
In MaryAnn’s later years, her joy was truly spending time with her son, Jack, and his wife, Rachel. Whether that time was in person, or on the phone or FaceTime, it was what brought her the most happiness!
She loved being the “fur-baby sitter” for their family pet dogs, and treasured that time with them. It gave her great joy to be needed in that capacity — she just loved giving of herself to others.
MaryAnn will be remembered for many, many good works throughout her entire life. And, right at the top of the list, well, let’s just say that, for this woman with such a tiny and petite physical body frame, she carried the biggest heart you can imagine!
She will never be forgotten. We have so many fond memories of her, and we will see her again! She is truly resting in peace, in the loving hands of our Heavenly Father!
A celebration of life was held with an intimate group of family and friends on May 27.
