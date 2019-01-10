Spokane, Washington
June 5, 1961 — Jan. 5, 2019
Robert C. Killion Jr. passed away peacefully at the Spokane Veterans Home on Jan. 5, 2019. Bob, or “Bobby” to some, was born June 5, 1961, in Astoria, Oregon, to Robert and Cathie Killion.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Killion Sr., and his brother, Scott Killion. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Terri (Buckman); his mother, Cathie (Farrell); his daughters, Michelle and her husband, Alex Seguin, and Lindsay and her husband, Dustin Funderburke; and his cherished granddaughter, Alexis Seguin. He is also survived by his sister, Sally Brown.
Bob grew up in Warrenton, Oregon, and graduated from Warrenton High School, where he was the Associated Student Body president. He joined the Air Force in 1984, and went on to serve 17 years before being medically retired in 2002. He loved his time in the Air Force, and the amazing friendships he gained at numerous bases, including Royal Air Force Greenham Common in England, Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, and Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 910 at the University of Washington. He retired as a master sergeant.
Bob knew no stranger, only someone he hadn’t met yet. If you knew Bob, you knew how big his spirit was. He would often be found singing, telling jokes and sharing his remarkable Hank Hill impression. He was a devoted, loving father and husband. His face would light up when he spoke of his daughters and Terri, and would share with anyone who would listen about how proud he was of them.
Bob had a deep love for music, all things sports, and politics. He had an amazing ability to retain random facts and trivia about these topics. He leaves behind a big void in this world, but we rest in the fact that he is no longer in pain, and is now with his loving savior and reunited with his father and brother.
The family would like to thank the amazing nurses, certified nursing assistants and staff at the Spokane Veterans Home for the great care and love they showed Bob.
Bob’s viewing will be Friday, Jan. 11, from 12 to 5 p.m., and his memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow, at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St. in Spokane, Washington. Please share condolences with the family at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com
