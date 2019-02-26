Warrenton
Feb. 16, 1931 — Dates
May Dagny (Nygaard) Barrow was born on Feb. 16, 1931, in Astoria, Oregon, to Andrew and Alfhild Dagny (Johnson) Nygaard in Rainier, Oregon. May’s mother died in childbirth. Her father later married May’s stepmother, Carol (Ober) Nygaard.
May attended Astoria High School, and was a member of the Class of 1949 and the Pep Club/Debra Drams. She also attended community college for real estate. In Astoria, she met and married Gerald Springer, and had one daughter, Linda May, followed by a son, Gerald Edward. The couple later divorced.
May worked for the federal government for nine years. This is where she met John David (J.D.) Barrow, who hailed from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. They married in 1956, and May had another son, Eugene Michael. She and J.D. were together for 46 years. May transitioned into real estate, where she was active for 35 years in the Tacoma, Washington, area. In 2006, she moved to Warrenton with her son, Eugene.
May is survived by her brother, Andrew Martin Nygaard; sisters, Denise (Vern) Fruehling, Olga (Lloyd) Hovdon and Helen (Gary) Neimi; along with three children; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Extremely proud of her Norwegian heritage, May was active in the Sons of Norway lodge in Gearhart.
A graveside interment was held privately.
A celebration memorial will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Sons of Norway lodge in Gearhart.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either First Lutheran Church in Astoria, or the Sons of Norway Scholarship Fund for Language Camp.
