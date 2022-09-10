Cannon Beach
Aug. 12, 1986 — Aug. 27, 2022
Mckenzie Jean Hull, 36, passed away at sundown on Aug. 27 from brain cancer.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1986, and grew up in Cannon Beach. After high school, she attended the University of Oregon for two years, and continued living in Eugene before moving to San Francisco in 2011. She moved back to Cannon Beach in June.
Mckenzie was a young woman who lived life to the fullest. She was loyal, fierce, loving and loved, confident, fun, spiritual, faithful and beautiful.
She loved music, dance, family, friends and the ocean.
She is survived by her parents, Jeffrey and Carol Hull; her brother, Nathan, his wife, Kristin, and their daughter, Marin; as well as grandparents, Bob and Colleen Hull; and many aunts, uncles and cousins; and, of course, her always attentive cat, Tweeze.
There will be no memorial service, as Mckenzie’s wish was to have her ashes scattered at a favorite beach, near her home, by her immediate family.
We are deeply thankful and blessed that so many of our friends, and hers, have reached out to help over the last 3½ years. It has meant the world to us. We will never forget your kindness to her and our family.
She is free at last, and home with God. We love you Kenz!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either: Young Life North Coast, P.O. Box 1024, Seaside, OR., 97138; or the University of California at San Francisco Brain Tumor Center, 400 Parnassus Ave., Eighth Floor, San Francisco, CA., 94143.
