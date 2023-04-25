Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Melinda Lee (Goin) Gustafson passed away on April 8 in Seaside after a long battle with Alzheimer’s dementia.
Melinda was born in Port Angeles, Washington, on Dec. 27, 1950, to Richard and Geraldine (Todd) Goin. She moved to Astoria when she was an infant with her parents and brothers, Dennis and Michael.
She attended John Jacob Astor Elementary School and Astoria High School, and earned an associate degree from Peninsula Community College.
She married Mark Gustafson on Dec. 16, 1972, in Astoria, and the two moved to Vancouver Island, British Columbia, after Mark graduated from college. They returned to Astoria in 1977 to work for Gustafson Logging.
Melinda was a homemaker, and also worked as a substitute secretary in the Astoria schools and as a secretary for Gustafson Logging.
She was a devoted member of First Lutheran Church, where she served in a variety of ways, including as a volunteer, Sunday school teacher and committee member.
Melinda was known for her generous heart and her love for her friends and family. She loved to talk, laugh and share stories. She stayed active throughout her life, and some of her favorite activities were walking with friends, dancing, playing and watching sports, cooking, shopping and working around her home and yard.
She especially enjoyed caring for and spending time with those she loved, and was an amazing planner and hostess for holidays, celebrations, reunions and special occasions.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Gerry Goin, and her father and mother-in-law, Duane and Dona Gustafson.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Mark; brothers, Dennis Goin (Karen), of Gig Harbor, Washington, and Mike Goin (Patsy), of Ridgefield, Washington; brothers-in-law, Clay Gustafson (Debi), of Forest Grove, and Wade Gustafson, of La Pine; children, Jennifer Wrye (Matt), of Tacoma, Washington, and Chad Gustafson (Beth), of Middleton, Idaho; grandchildren, Jonah Wrye and Ella and Averi Gustafson; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial and celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 13 at Peace First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., and at 1 p.m. at the Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St., both in Astoria.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lower Columbia Hospice, in care of CMH Foundation, 2111 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103, and the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org
Arrangements have been made through Hughes-Ransom Mortuary.
