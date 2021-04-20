Kennewick, Washington
July 12, 1972 — April 7, 2021
We regretfully announce the passing of Melissa Benfield-Schertenleib, 48, of Kennewick, Washington, on April 7, 2021. Melissa passed away peacefully, and surrounded by her loved ones, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Melissa was born on July 12, 1972, to Donna Schott and Gordon Benfield in Seaside. Melissa first attended grade school and junior high school in Warrenton, then Seaside High School and Mount Hood Community College.
Melissa worked for Safeway, the Clatsop County Public Health Department and U.S. Bank before meeting her husband of 18 years, Rick Schertenleib.
Melissa had an adventurous spirit, was kind-hearted, courageous and adored her entire family. She lovingly embraced everyone as her family, whether they were biological or not. She was a strong woman who never lost her sense of humor, no matter how hard her life became. Her smile and laugh were beloved by all who met her.
Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary and John Schott and Kathleen and Latt Benfield; in-laws, Juanita and John Schertenleib; two brothers, Nicolas and Donald Mcknight; and granddaughter, Ashley.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Vitko, and stepfather, Paul Vitko; father, Gordon Benfield; husband, Rick Schertenleib; brother, Latt Benfield; sisters, Jackie Mcknight, Josie Benfield, Ashley Polevoi and Heidi Brown; daughters, Brianna Anderson and Stefanie Dellit; stepchildren, Josh and Jamie Schertenleib, Nikki and Josh Peters and Janelle Schertenleib; niece, Megan Brown, and nephew, James Benfield; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen Arrotta, Linda Peitz, Kathy and John Albertson and Ed, Joe and Janelle Schertenleib; and her grandchildren, Aida, Owen, Tyler, Kyle, Jason, Bella, Allison, Braden and Austin.
A celebration of life will be held at Coastline Christian Fellowship in Olney at 2 p.m. on June 5.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Knight cancer center through Oregon Health & Science University, or the American Cancer Society, in Melissa’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.