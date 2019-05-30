Astoria
Aug. 23, 1981 — May 23, 2019
Melissa Nicole Hancey, age 37, of Astoria, passed away on May 23, 2019, in Portland, Oregon, following a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 23, 1981, in Salem, Oregon, to Brian and Annette Birkholz Hancey. Melissa grew up in the Astoria and Seaside area, and enjoyed spending time at the beach. Her animals held a special place in her heart. She attended school in Warrenton and Jewel.
She loved her family and always looked forward to special get-togethers. She was a long-term employee at Fred Meyer in Warrenton, and felt a special attachment to her co-workers.
Melissa is survived by her parents; her stepmother, Brenda Morgan Hancey; grandmother, Nellie Morgan; and half-siblings, Samantha Jo Holliday (Layne), David Orlo Hancey (Jessie Kimminau) and Benjamin Kelley.
A private family memorial will be held.
