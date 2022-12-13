Melvin G. Lampi was born to George and Fannie (Erickson) Lampi in Astoria on Aug. 28, 1934.
Melvin married Marie DeGandi on Nov. 12, 1955. Together they raised three daughters, Judith Lampi (Heidi), of Warrenton, Janet Marambe (Arthur), of Portland, and Jody Longo (James), of Portland.
Melvin was very proud of his Finnish heritage. His grandparents emigrated from Finland: Andrew Lampi, in 1880, and Hilma (Puutio) Lampi, in 1890, settled in Lewis and Clark. Thomas Erickson, in 1882, and Alexandra (Niemi) Erickson, in 1891, settled in Brownsmead.
Melvin was a veteran, and served our country in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960, and also served in the U.S. National Guard.
Melvin loved the outdoors, and especially areas near the Columbia River. He loved to fish, duck hunt and salvage wood from the river. Melvin’s other favorite pastimes were riding motorcycles and water skiing. These activities included a large circle of friends that shared his interests, and created lifelong friendships.
Melvin was a great father, who protected and encouraged his daughters and grandchildren in all endeavors. He was a family man who always put others first. He was always available when anyone he knew needed a helping hand, and he could fix anything that was broken.
Melvin departed this life on Nov. 29 at the age of 88. Keeping with his wishes, Melvin will be cremated and his remains buried next to Marie, his deceased wife. He will be laid to rest at the family plot at Murray Hill Cemetery in Clatskanie.
Melvin is survived by his daughters, Judi, Janet and Jody; five grandchildren, Kenneth, Sarah, Cole, Adam and Emma; and four great-grandchildren, Kayah, Riley, Chloe and Malia; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him dearly.
Melvin was one of three children. His sister, Virginia Shepherd, preceded him in death. His brother, Clifford Lampi, has survived Melvin.
A graveside service will be held at Murray Hill Cemetery in Clatskanie at 11 a.m. on Jan. 14. A reception, to be announced, will follow the graveside service.
Melvin was active in various community organizations and donated his time accordingly, one of his favorites being the Knappa Food Pantry. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Melvin’s name to the Knappa Food Pantry, in care of Kathy Ray, 92733 Fir Road, Astoria, OR., 97103.
