Astoria
Dec. 16, 1938 — Aug. 2, 2020
Merilyn Jean Jensen passed away in Portland on Aug. 2, 2020.
She was born Dec. 16, 1938, in Salem, Oregon, to Tony and Lillian Hromas. She grew up on her family’s farm with her siblings, Wayne and Marlys, attending elementary school at a two-room schoolhouse near Crabtree.
She attended Albany High School and graduated from Oregon State University, where she majored in elementary education. While in college, she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and Mortar Board. She began her teaching career in Beaverton, Oregon.
In 1963 she married John Jensen, and they made their home in Astoria with their son, Eric. Merilyn taught elementary school in Astoria for several years. She later worked at Coast to Coast in Warrenton before retiring.
Merilyn was very service-minded, and was involved in many local organizations during her life. She is especially remembered for her kind, giving nature and always putting others first. She was in the Anchor Club, PEO and she served on the YMCA Board of Directors.
She served on the Oregon State alumni board for six years, volunteered at the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce for 25 years and served on the Astoria Civil Service Commission.
Merilyn had been involved in the Astoria Midsummer Scandinavian Festival, the Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival and the Great Columbia Crossing. She was a cruise ship greeter, and enthusiastically shared her love of Astoria. She was highly involved at First Lutheran Church, in addition to being a member of the Astoria Senior Center, the Clatsop County Historical Society and the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
Merilyn enjoyed golfing, fishing, arranging flowers and was an avid gardener. She loved to travel, and enjoyed navigating on her and John’s many road trips throughout the years. She enjoyed her bridge group and birthday group. She was an excellent baker, and known especially for her apple pies and her cookies.
Merilyn will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, John Jensen; son, Eric (Sue) Jensen; grandchildren, Clairisa and Brett Jensen; brother, Wayne Hromas; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Astoria High School Scholarships Inc., PEO Scholarship Fund or the First Lutheran Church.
Due to COVID-19, a gathering will not be held.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements; please sign the online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.