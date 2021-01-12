Soda Springs, Idaho
Sept. 22, 1927 — Jan. 3, 2021
Merle Edward Thornton, 93, passed away Jan. 3, 2021, in Preston, Idaho.
He was born Sept. 22, 1927, to Oral Alvin and Elsie Florence Ray Thornton, in Dallas. He spent many years in Salem and Astoria.
He was married to Viola Lillian Pedersen for 66 years. She passed away in 2013.
He is survived by his children, Sue (Kent) Adams and Steve Thornton; grandchildren, Andrea (Jeff) Jewkes, Laird (Melanie) Adams, Brad (Joanne) Adams and Paige (Brock) Byram; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy in the Philippines.
He was an automotive parts manager. He loved to fish on the Columbia River and play cards. He was never idle, always finding something to tinker with.
Funeral arrangements are by Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs, Idaho. Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories of Merle can be shared online with the family by visiting simsfh.com