Merry Dawn (Hughes) Zavala passed away quietly on July 14, 2021, in Portland, after a long battle with diabetes.
Born to Roy and Itha Hughes, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Nov. 11, 1959, Merry was raised with three older sisters and a younger brother.
She went to college in Boise, Idaho, was a nanny in New Jersey, and ultimately earned a master’s degree and owned her own counseling service for a while in Eugene. Later, she loved living in Astoria and other Oregon Coast towns.
Leading life with a trusting heart, she continued moving forward with an infectious smile and laugh through the numerous medical, physical, financial and emotional challenges.
Merry was in and out of hospitals and nursing care the past few years due to fall injuries, kidney failure and the resulting infections from dialysis ports and surgeries.
She was preceded in death by both parents, as well as two sisters, Iola Thompson and Renee Hughes.
She is survived by a sister, Noella (George) Roots, of Post Falls, Idaho; and a brother, Clint (Gail) Hughes, of Meridian, Idaho.
No service is scheduled at this time.
Merry and the family request that instead of flowers, friends send a memorial gift to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
