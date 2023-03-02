Ocean Park, Washington
May 20, 1943 — Feb. 21, 2023
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Contact Elleda Wilson: 971-704-1718, ewilson@dailyastorian.com
Ocean Park, Washington
May 20, 1943 — Feb. 21, 2023
Michael Carlyle Cox, 79, of Ocean Park, Washington, died on Feb. 21 in Astoria.
He was born on May 20, 1943, in Upland, California, to Neil and Beverley Dunstan Cox. He was raised in Pomona, California, where he graduated from Ganesha High School in 1961 before enrolling La Verne College in La Verne, California, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1968. He then went on to Oregon State University in Corvallis, where he earned his master’s degree in 1978.
On June 18, 1966, he married Judith Anne Fischer, who survives, and resides in their Ocean Park home.
During his working career, he served the U.S. Coast Guard and the state of Oregon. He served as the director of elections in Washington County, manager of elections for the state of Oregon and the assistant director of elections for Multnomah County.
After his retirement in 2001, he moved from Portland to Ocean Park, where he became a member of the Peninsula Arts Association. He showed his work at the Bay Avenue Gallery, also in Ocean Park.
In addition to his wife, Judy, he is survived by his brother, William Cox, of Shelton, Washington; daughters, Tina Mason, of Lacey, Washington, and Becky Conway, of Las Vegas; his grandson, Sam Mason; and three granddaughters, Erin Mason, Madison Conway and Haley Conway.
At his prior request, there will be no formal public memorial ceremonies, but there will be a private family interment at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
Contributions in his memory may be made to any charity of your choice.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.