Astoria
Jan. 18, 1970 — Sept. 8, 2019
Michael Charles Stenblom, father, husband, friend and master mechanic and tradesman, of Astoria, Oregon, passed away on Sept. 8, 2019 at the age of 49, after bravely battling cancer.
Mike is survived by his wife, Brenna, and his sons, Ryan and Bailey, of Astoria; his older brother, Mark (Susan), of Corpus Christi, Texas; and brother in life, Troy Basel (Kerith), and his family, of Astoria.
Mike will also be greatly missed by many, including his first wife, Melissa Linder-Cho (Hiram), of Astoria; great-aunt, Niami Koskelo, of Astoria; aunt, Nancy Young (John), and cousin, Matthew Lane (Jennifer), of Portland; mother-in-law, Dayle McKinney, of Morongo Valley, California; sister-in-law, Salina Martin, of North Edwards, California; brother-in-law, Kyle Adams (Monique), of Joshua Tree, California; lifelong friends Wes Holthusen, of Astoria, Brian Olson, of Vancouver, Washington, and Tim Severson, of Knappa; and his godchildren, as well as a number of family and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents and his mother, Katherine Stenblom.
Mike was born on Jan. 18, 1970, to Richard and Katherine Stenblom, of Astoria, and grew up first in Hammond, then in Youngs River, where he lived all of his adult life in the home built by his grandfather, William Loukas.
Growing up, Mike loved being outside, and spent time with his family and friends riding motorcycles, working on cars, hunting, fishing and causing mischief. He often recalled adventures he had with this close group of friends, trips to Sand Lake, and tales of racing his 1968 Chevelle on the weekends at the Woodburn Dragstrip.
In 1988, Mike graduated from Astoria High School and went from a part-time to full-time employee at Ag-Bag Corp., where he worked as a welder and machinist for over 25 years. He most recently worked at JBT Lektro Inc. until he had to stop to focus his energy and strength on his battle with cancer.
Mike’s greatest joy in life was being a father and husband. His sons were the light of his life, and motivated him to fight long and hard against cancer. With his wife, Brenna, by his side, Mike was determined, and even in the hardest of times, always maintained a twinkle in his eye, and would love catching up with anyone who stopped to visit.
Mike’s family would ask that all who knew him honor his life by remembering the life he lived, his love of classic cars and music, getting outside on the mower or taking every chance to get out in a boat on the water.
Mike had an incredible sense of humor, and was known as quite a prankster, and loved throwing out lines from his favorite movie, “Smokey and the Bandit.”
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at 4 p.m., at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, where friends and family will encourage those who attend to remember and reminisce about the good times and memories Mike helped create for us all.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
