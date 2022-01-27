Michael George DeWaide, 78, passed away on Jan. 14, 2022, in Astoria.
Michael was born in Portland on Oct. 4, 1943.
He studied art at Portland State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. While in Portland, he illustrated a number of books and played harmonica with his band, Great Pumpkin.
In the 1970s, he moved to Astoria, where he would spend the rest of his life. He built his home on Shallon Farm, and shared the hill with good friends Vern Wilson, Roger McKay and others.
Michael expressed his artistic talents in the wood carvings and murals he created, some of which still grace downtown Astoria today.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, George DeWaide and Phyllis Kraft; his sister, Bambi Beaulieu; and brother, Richard Kraft.
Michael is survived by his brother, Edward Dreske; sister, Sharron Njust; son, Damon DeWaide; and grandchildren, Lacan Falk, Jenica DeWaide, Logan DeWaide, Arlo DeWaide and Leonard DeWaide. Michael is also survived by his former wife, Kay DeWaide.
