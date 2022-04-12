Michael Larry Schuerger was born on May 7, 1949, in Antigo, Wisconsin. He moved to the southern Oregon Coast with his family when he was 9. His father, Clarence, had always wanted to move out West, and found work at Roseburg Forest Products in Coquille.
Michael and his sister, Janene, attended Coquille schools. After school, Michael joined the National Guard and served our country for four years.
Michael was married to Victoria Edwards, and they had one son, Gregory, who was born Dec. 23, 1976. Michael and Vicky divorced five years later, and Michael remarried two years after that.
Barbara Crawford, of Molalla, and Michael were married almost 39 years, and lived in Coquille; Beavercreek; Kasilof, Alaska; and Warrenton.
Michael enjoyed and had a knack for fixing virtually anything. He worked as a driver most of his life. He drove a chip truck for Lloyd Marshall Trucking for many years. He drove a propane delivery truck in Alaska, and then eventually drove a parts delivery truck for O’Reilly’s in Alaska and Oregon.
He loved visiting with the customers when he would drop off parts for them. He had all the local mechanic shop dogs chronicled and photographed on his cellphone. He had an incredible work ethic, and worked right up to the end of his life.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Erma Christine Schuerger and Clarence John Schuerger.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Schuerger, of Warrenton; sister, Janene Paul, of Gold Beach; son, Greg Schuerger and daughter-in-law, Emily, of Astoria; stepson, Rick McGlasson and daughter-in-law, Michelle, of Nikiski, Alaska; and stepson, Donny McGlasson and daughter-in-law, Starr, of Springfield. He had eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, which he enjoyed spending time with and attending their various events.
Michael enjoyed watching car racing, including NASCAR, and the Portland Trail Blazers games on TV. He loved visiting and joking with everyone he met. His lighthearted demeanor and personality touched many lives, and he truly was the nicest person most of his friends and family knew. He will be sorely missed by all.
Michael passed away on March 19, 2022. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held on May 7 at his residence, 621 N.W. Cedar Court in Warrenton from 12 to 4 p.m. Burgers, hot dogs and Pepsi will be served.
