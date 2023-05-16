Astoria
Jan. 2, 1952 — April 26, 2023
Michael (Mike) Glenn Duncan, 71, of Astoria, — known to many who knew and loved him as “Midnite Mike” — passed away peacefully in the early morning of April 26 after a brief illness.
Mike was born on Jan. 2, 1952, to Glenn Duncan and Patricia (Arnall) Duncan Hille in Astoria.
He graduated from Astoria High School in 1970. He attended Clatsop Community College and Oregon State University.
In 1973, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a photo lab technician at the Combat Development and Experimental Command based out of Fort Ord, California.
He returned to Astoria after the Army to have a varied and colorful career — he was truly a jack of all trades. Mike went on to work as a carpenter, welder, millwright and marine diesel mechanic, both in Astoria and Alaska.
In Bellingham, Washington, he became a sign maker and installer in 1980. Mike and his business partner, Ken Dennis, owned their own sign company in the 1990s, which they eventually sold.
Proving that it’s never too late to learn and reinvent yourself as late as age 55, he attended nursing school at Clatsop Community College.
Mike was most proud of the years he spent as a treatment technician, and later as a licensed practical nurse, working in the drug and alcohol rehabilitation field. During this time, Mike also served as a volunteer at Lower Columbia Hospice. His compassion for others served him and his community well.
Throughout those years, Mike worked tirelessly to serve, and touched innumerable lives while doing so. Mike will be remembered by many in the northern coastal Oregon recovery community. He was always the first person helping a friend or family when in need, and did so selflessly.
One of Mike’s favorite things to do was to dress up as a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day and hand out “gold” chocolate coins while at work and in the community. Mike was truly larger than life!
Before his passing, Mike was able to enjoy the company of his family and friends during a celebration of his life in March. Over 350 people attended the event, and many more watched the event via livestream on the internet. Mike loved life, and he could always be heard saying, “Life is good, and just going to get gooder and gooderer!”
He loved riding his motorcycle, bicycling (he completed the Seattle to Portland ride several times), being outdoors and spending time with his sons.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Duncan.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Hille; partner, Lorell Stoneman, of Astoria; sister, Linda Jordan (Wes), of Maryland; sons, Brett Duncan (Kayce), of Montana, Trevor Duncan and Dan Duncan, of Washington; niece, Arielle Jordan, and nephew, Miles Jordan, of Maryland; and grandchildren, Theodore and Abigail Duncan, of Montana.
Donations in Mike’s honor can be made to the Lower Columbia Hospice via the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation, 2111 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103 or bit.ly/41xJABU.