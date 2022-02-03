On Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, Michael “Mike” Holden Hauke passed away at the age of 83.
Mike was the oldest child of Holden and Irene (Samuelson) Hauke, and was born in Astoria on May 17, 1938. Along with his younger brother, he grew up in Portland and enjoyed a classic childhood set in a hardworking, faithful and deep family values lifestyle.
He attended Irvington and Sabin elementary schools and graduated from Grant High School in 1956.
Mike then went into the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician and proudly served for six years. Upon completing his service commitment, he returned home and earned a degree from Multnomah College in Portland.
Mike then began a 25-year dedicated career overseas with the U.S. government, working unaccompanied in remote locations, and often without U.S.-style amenities.
Mike was a great storyteller, and his family looked forward to his annual trip home to listen to his vibrant stories of fascinating cultures and exotic food in faraway countries like Thailand, Japan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Bolivia. He was an incredibly proud American, and quickly adopted a shop, eat and stay local lifestyle after retiring to Gresham.
It was in retirement that Mike was able to do what he truly loved. Mike relocated to his birthplace, and built his permanent home in the beautiful forest surroundings and salmon spawning streams of Astoria.
He spent his time cultivating his land with large pieces of farm equipment, and enhanced the area with apple orchards and bee colonies. He also spent as much time possible fishing, crabbing and clamming, and was eager to share both the experience and his catch with family and friends.
Mike will be deeply missed, and will be remembered for his open-handed generosity. Mike is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Jill Hauke; and nephews and niece Brent Hauke, Daniel Hauke and Tara Smith.
Mike’s life will be celebrated at a graveside funeral at Ocean View Cemetery, at 575 S.W. 18th St. in Warrenton, on Feb. 5 at 11 a.m.
Memorial gifts in Mike’s name may be made to Olney Grange, 90029 Oregon Highway 202, Astoria, OR., 97103.
