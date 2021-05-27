Warrenton
May 18, 1942 — May 4, 2021
Michael P. Spring was born in Oakville, California, on May 18, 1942, and passed away on May 4, 2021, at the age of 78. He resided in Warrenton most of his life.
He was a ballroom dance instructor, commercial fisherman, siding contractor, salmon buyer, sheet metal worker and flagger.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, gold panning and mining, cooking, baking, dancing and wood working.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie J. Spring; his sister, Robin Fitzgerald; his grandson, Michael J. Procunier Jr.; and his parents, Merle and Dorothy Spring.
He is survived by his daughters, Sue Kelly, Michelle Best, Corinne Amos and Renea Whitney; son, Shawn Spring; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A potluck celebration of life will be held on Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. in Warrenton.
