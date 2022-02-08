Gearhart
July 27, 1967 — Jan. 30, 2022
“Character comes out in adversity, and he was a beacon to everyone as he bravely dealt with what would have defeated a lesser soul.” — John Stevenson
Michael Ray Stevenson entered the world on July 27, 1967, in Escondido, California. He was the first child born to his parents, and the first grandson for both sides of the family. He was joined by a brother, Daniel Robert, in 1970, and sister, Sharon Rose, in 1974.
In 1976, the family packed up and moved to La Grande. Except for an occasional adventure, Mike would spend most of his next 29 years there. The family lived in a big, old farmhouse on 10 acres of land. There would be a huge variety of animals around, and Mike was always an animal lover.
He attended Greenwood Elementary School, graduated from La Grande High School in 1985, and attended Eastern Oregon State College part time.
He enjoyed fishing, bowling and softball, and excelled in racquetball. Football and baseball were also a passion, with favorite teams including the Oregon Ducks and NFL team the Rams.
There were many Cubs games attended with Grandpa Kendall, his brother and Uncle Joe at Wrigley Field during visits to his mother’s hometown of Chicago.
He loved music, with his favorite band being U2. He finally got to attend one of their concerts with his brother and son in 2011. Mike braved an Alaskan cruise in 2015, and delighted in seeing the glaciers and whales.
His two sons, Alex in 1992, and Garrett in 1998, were both born in La Grande. In November 2005, a life changing, work-related accident occurred. Mike was left completely and permanently disabled. After one and a half years in hospitals and rehab facilities, he would settle into a new home in Gearhart to be nearer to family.
There would be many challenges over the next 16 years, which Mike faced with extraordinary strength and courage. He never lost his quick wit and sense of humor.
In 2017, he welcomed grandson Chevy Michael James Stevenson, in whom he took great delight. He was loved deeply by his family and cherished by many friends throughout the years.
On Jan. 30, 2022, Mike’s body gave out, related to his ongoing medical challenges; his spirit will live on forever.
Mike is survived by his parents, Stanley and Rosemary Stevenson, of Gearhart; brother, Dan, of Boise, Idaho; sister, Sharon (Boty), of Gearhart; his son, Alex, of Seaside; and his grandson, Chevy, of Post Falls, Idaho.
He was a loving uncle to Noah, of Springfield, Gavin, of Gearhart, and Vann, of La Grande. His stepchildren, Kayla and Kyle, remember him fondly. He is also survived by other family members, and many loyal friends, and his loving yellow Lab, “Kirby,” and felines, “Dexter” and “Marley.”
His family appreciated the dedicated caregivers who provided help for Mike throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Garrett Michael Stevenson, on Jan. 9, 2022; infant sister, Mary, in 1968; and his grandparents, Robert and Helen Kendall and John and Lois Stevenson.
Donations can be made to the the Providence Seaside Hospital Foundation, or Lower Columbia Hospice, in Mike’s memory.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Please visit hughesransom.com to sign our online guest book and for direct links to make donations in Michael’s honor.