April 4, 1948 — Aug. 6, 2022
On Aug. 6, Michael Rodney Franklin “Swampy” Brewer passed away at the age of 74 alongside the tender care of his family.
Mike was born April 4, 1948, in Market Harborough, England, to his loving parents, Clarence and Jose Brewer. The child of a U.S. Air Force family, Mike spent much of his childhood on Air Corps stations in Europe. Such assignments would relocate the family to the states.
A station in Vandenberg, California, sparked a lifelong interest for Mike in model aircraft after meeting the resident club of model aviators. Outside the base, Southern California’s cruising culture sparked a lifelong love of cars and mechanics.
One of their final stations near Mountain Home, Idaho, would introduce Mike to his future wife of 53 years, Joy. The young family would expand to include both their son, Ron, and daughter, Linda. Mike and his family would move to their final home in Astoria in 1977.
Mike’s technical skills laid the groundwork for his work history, along with the completion of the General Motors Institute’s service adviser program. Career highlights included his time with the former Lovell Auto Co., Tongue Point Job Corps Center and the city of Seaside’s Public Works Department. Though retired, Mike was never one to sit still, serving as an operator for the Sunset Empire Transportation District.
Perhaps more defining was his love for his hobbies. An accomplished builder and pilot of model aircraft, Mike was a proud member of the Lower Columbia RC Society and the NorthWest Scale Aero-Modelers organizations. His talent earned him numerous awards in regional and national competitions.
Garnering the eyes of Hollywood, Mike also had the opportunity to build and pilot model aircraft for an installment of Lucasfilm’s “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.” The friendships he made, however, remained his proudest achievement in the sport.
Other passions included his years as an operator for the Astoria Riverfront Trolley. In his later years, Mike also restored “Horace,” a 1926 Dodge Salesman Coupe. Mike and “Horace” were recruited in annual parades and to play host for cruise ships docking in Astoria.
Mike could often be seen hitting the road, alongside a loved one, chuckling at one of his jokes or stories of his life’s many adventures. Mike’s quick wit and biting humor were infectious.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Jose, and his brother, David.
Mike is survived by his wife, Joy; his two children, Linda and Ron; his son-in-law, Corey; his sister, Laraine; his sister-in-law, Dawn; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and 11 nieces and nephews. Mike also leaves behind a legacy as a devoted dog owner.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Grace Episcopal Church in Astoria. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall, with an estimated start time of 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider making a charitable donation to the Academy of Model Aeronautics or the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
“Thanks for the adventure — now go have a new one!” — Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios’ “Up,” 2009