Seaside
Aug. 9, 1947 — March 9, 2022
Michael Steven Douglas, of Seaside, ascended to heaven on March 9, 2022, with his wife at his side, after a long illness. Later, family, caregivers and friends came to say their farewells to a wonderful husband, brother, father, uncle, cousin, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Michael Douglas was born and christened in Portland on Aug. 9, 1947. He was the oldest of five Douglases. Michael was born to Donald Steven Douglas and Doris Jean Gilstrap-Douglas.
He grew up in the Westmoreland area. At Sellwood Park, he enjoyed spending time with friends, coaching baseball and playing football and golf and billiards!
Michael attended Beaverton High School, and received his diploma in absentia, as he was in a terrible car accident that put him in a coma for three months.
During his free time, Michael loved playing guitar and keyboards, as well as singing. He formed a band, Smokin’.
Michael spent many years working with his father and brothers, Ron and David, building homes as Blue-line Construction LLC. He helped build quality homes and retirement communities around the Portland and Seaside area.
He fellowshipped and volunteered construction on the Lighthouse Christian Church in Warrenton. Michael also worked for Beaverton. He then moved to Seaside in 1995, where he built his own home.
Michael loved being close to the ocean and spending time clamming at the Seaside Cove. He enjoyed listening to the Beatles, Elvis Presley (Gospel songs) and Creedence Clearwater Revival. One of his favorite songs was, “Let it Be,” by Paul McCartney, and “Imagine,” by John Lennon.
He met the love of his life in Seaside, and married Caroline Ann Primm in an ordained wedding ceremony on the beach on Sept. 3, 2013. Michael and Caroline enjoyed going for scenic drives on Youngs River Road, beachcombing, attending Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, listening to his recordings and watching movies and professional sports.
His favorite restaurant was Norma’s Seafood & Steak next to the church. He enjoyed their delicious clam chowder and sharing their enormous bacon and cheese burgers with Caroline.
He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Michael could always make you laugh, either by a joke, silly saying (“Hooty hooo!”) or funny dance.
After retirement, Michael had a business called Michael’s Canes and Things, and specialized in driftwood canes and birdhouses that he made by hand. He will be truly missed by all!
He is survived by his beloved wife of nine years, Caroline Primm-Douglas; his sister, Jo Ann Douglas-Trapp, of Canby; brothers, Ronald and David Douglas; his daughter, Angela Douglas, from his earlier marriage to Charlene Douglas; his adopted daughter, Christine, and his adopted son, Mark Ashman; and Michael’s daughter, Mikell Douglas-Ashman.
Mike’s dear sister, Donna Douglas, passed away 20 years ago from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. They are very close.
A funeral will be held June 14 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 120 Oceanway in Seaside. A Rosary is at 9:30 a.m., and a Mass follows at 10 a.m. Personal eulogies are welcome.
After the Mass, a reception is being given by the Women’s Auxiliary in the adjoining cafeteria. The celebration of life then continues at Michael’s home, 1540 Lea Way in Seaside.
Condolences may be sent to Caroline Douglas, P.O. Box 296, Seaside, OR., 97138.