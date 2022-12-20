Michael Thor Manion was born on Feb. 12, 1935, in Portland, to William and Eunice Manion.
Known as Mike, he and his family, along with older sister, Paddy, moved to Gearhart in 1943. He attended Seaside High School, graduated in 1953, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force the following year.
Deployed to the Philippines as a parachute rigger, he was then transferred to England Air Force Base in Alexandria, Louisiana, where at a local dance he met the young Brenda Kay McIntosh, who would become the love of his life.
Married in 1958, they had two children together, David and Dianne, and later adopted the young Lynn Brigham, who had recently suffered the loss of his family.
Mike earned his real estate license in 1958, and in 1972 became the broker and owner of Oregon Coast Realty in Seaside. He was the Clatsop Association Realtor of the Year in both 1974 and 2001, and three-time president of the Clatsop Association of Realtors. In 2005, he was designated Realtor Emeritus by the National Association of Realtors.
Active in both Astoria and Seaside Rotary Clubs, Seaside Union Hospital, the Seaside Civic and Convention Center and his church, the North Coast Family Fellowship, Mike also served as director for both the Astoria and Seaside Chambers of Commerce.
Along with his children, Mike was most proud of his wife, Kay, who was known for her compassion and kindness to all she met. Together, Mike and Kay were rarely apart, whether in their travels or at home, hosting intrepid dinner parties. Kay passed away Jan. 12, 2008, just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary.
In addition, Mike was fortunate to have 10 beautiful grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, who will miss his stories, funny jokes and thoughtful gifts to fit their personalities.
If you every received an email or personal note from Mike, you know his signature line, one we should all remember, “Be very, very nice to everyone you meet.”
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 4, at the North Coast Family Fellowship in Seaside.
In lieu of flowers, Mike would like donations to be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation.
