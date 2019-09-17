Astoria
Aug. 4, 1955— Aug. 31, 2019
Micheline Anne Lykins unexpectedly passed away in her home on Aug. 31.
Mikey, as she often went by, was the eldest of her three siblings, and born in Chicago, Illinois. After relocating with her family to Arizona for her high school years, she spent a short time in Texas before making her way to Oregon. It was in Astoria, Oregon, where she eventually chose to settle down and raise her own family.
Mikey enjoyed gardening and the beach. Arts and crafts were her strong suit. She was a lifelong crocheter, and was usually in the middle of a new blanket for someone.
She founded a nonprofit, Northwest Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, and dedicated herself to finding resources to help injured wildlife. She frequently rehabilitated these injured animals in her home, with the advice of local veterinarians. There wasn’t an animal alive she wouldn’t help.
Many will remember her for her chatty nature, as she could so often be found on the phone amid, sometimes, hourslong conversations. She loved her family and her pets. Christmas was always her favorite holiday, and she would hope for snow every year, even though it rarely made its appearance at the coast.
Micheline is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Vivian Nast, and her late husband, Roger Lykins.
She is survived by her partner, Michael Davis; siblings, Elizabeth Garrett, Russell Nast Jr. and Kathleen Pollini; her children, Marie Saum, Cecil Wallace, Shannon Jiggens and Mae Lykins; and her grandchildren, Casey Bigelow, Dylan Bigelow, Rylan Jiggens, Kiera Saum and Kelby Saum.
Micheline’s ashes will be spread at some of her favorite places at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.