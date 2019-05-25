Astoria
May 30, 1933 — May 16, 2019
Milford “Steve” Blaine Stevens passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019.
He was born on May 30, 1933, in Edgerton, Minnesota, to parents William Walter and Irene Chena (Kingsbury) Stevens. He was the youngest, and the last surviving member, of his seven siblings.
Milford married Delpha Fern (Veenhuis) Stevens on Dec. 30, 1953. He is survived by his “Beautiful Bride” of 65 years; and three children, Cliff (Debi), Brad (Donna) and Mary; as well as a small army of grandchildren; and a new generation of rapidly growing great-grandchildren.
Milford volunteered for the Army, and served his country for many years, being honorably discharged in 1962.
He used his GI Bill to obtain a master’s degree in mathematics, and spent his early years teaching at high schools and colleges in Minnesota, California, Oregon and Washington state. He ended his educational career in 1995, after spending 26 years as a mathematics professor at Clatsop Community College.
No formal service will be held.
The family asks that in lieu of sending flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Clatsop Community College Foundation, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria, OR., 97103.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.