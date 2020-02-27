Bay Center, Washington
1970 — 2020
Milissa “Missy” Beatty passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the age of 49.
Missy was born in Oregon City, Oregon, in December 1970. She went to Mollala High school and attended Renton Technical College to become a dental hygienist.
Missy resided in Bay Center, Washington, for the past 17 years. Missy’s favorite spot was the beach, looking for arrow heads and “pretty rocks.”
She loved hunting, canning, going to concerts and spending time with her family and friends. She was the most loving and big-hearted person you could ever meet, and had an amazing ability to make total strangers feel like family.
Missy is preceded in death by her brothers, Rich Salsbury and John “Ted” Shedder, and her mother, Valda “Billie” DeBlois.
She is survived by her dad, William “Bill” DeBlois; her “better half” Mick Pine; her daughter, Hannah, and son-in-law, Cody Smith. Her legacy lives on with her nine grandchildren: Evelyn, MicKenna and William Smith, and Katelyn, Alissa, Bryce, Ava, Elaina and Dagger Pine.
A celebration of life was held on Monday at the Nemah Community Center.
Arrangements are in care of Stoller’s Mortuary in Raymond, Washington. You may visit StollersMortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.
