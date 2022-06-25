Mineth (Mick) V. Shepard was born in Arena, Illinois, on May 28, 1935. He passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho, on June 6, 2022, at the age of 87.
His family moved to Akron, Ohio. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Guam and on the aircraft carrier Wasp, then at Tongue Point in Astoria.
While there, he met and married the love of his life, Carol Boebert. They celebrated 66 years in January.
They had three sons, Jeff, Dale and Bryon, and after living in Ohio for six years, they returned to Astoria to raise their family in 1961.
He went to work for St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital was sold to Columbia Hospital, which became Columbia Memorial Hospital. He became chief engineer, and had a 35-year-long career in hospital maintenance.
He was a member of the Astoria Clowns for a number of years, and a member of Astoria Christian Church. His faith was very important to him.
He enjoyed all sports, bowling, golf, fishing and hunting. At age 72, he bowled a perfect game of 300.
Mick coached Little League and youth basketball when his boys were young. He also coached women’s slow-pitch softball, and won three recreational softball state championships with Taggart Construction, as well as assisted with the Astoria Merchants women’s team.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Bryon (Joyce) Shepard; daughter-in-law, Arja Shepard; sister, Joyce Sheets; grandchildren, Jason Shepard and Lisa (Neil) Shepard; great-grandson, Landin Carlson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Jeff Shepard and Dale Shepard, and grandson, AJ Shepard.
