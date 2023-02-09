Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Monte “Hogon” Ramvick, 68, of Knappa, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 12 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.
Monte was born on June 22, 1954, to Henry “Hank” Ramvick and Anne Ramvick, in Astoria. Monte graduated from Knappa High School in 1973 and began fishing with his father.
He served in the U.S. Army for five years before coming back to Knappa and started working as a logger with Pete McCoy. In 1979, the company became Nygaard Logging/Warrenton Fiber, where he worked until he retired.
He married Maryanne Champagne on July 22, 2017, and she shared her four children, Barbara Stultz (husband, George Stultz), Christy Carr (husband, Aaron Carr), Jeremy Champagne (girlfriend, Kimberly Hall) and Chris Champagne (girlfriend, Alicia Sutton). Altogether, they gave Monte and Maryanne 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was well known for toting his Newfoundlands around in the back of his pickup while making friends everywhere he went. He also loved going to garage sales, the Columbia River Maritime Museum, hunting and spending time with friends and family. He also tried to make an appearance at every sport, concert or graduation he could.
Monte is survived by his wife, Maryanne Champagne; his brother, Brian Ramvick; and nieces, nephews, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry “Hank” Ramvick; his mother, Anne Ramvick; a brother, Craig Ramvick Sr.; and two sisters, Malia Ramvick and Cherry Ramvick.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
