The Dalles
Jan. 21, 1935 — Feb. 5, 2020
Morris Lee Tuttle passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, at his home in The Dalles, Oregon.
He leaves behind his sons, Russell, Rick and Randy; stepson Ken Vielmette; brothers Dave Tuttle and Allen Tuttle; and sisters Julia Wooding and Genny Trujillo.
A memorial will be held in Astoria, Oregon, on March 21, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Olney Grange Hall, 89342 Oregon Highway 202.
