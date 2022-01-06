Tolovana Park
Sept. 1, 1931 – Nov. 18. 2021
Muriel Lewis, of Tolovana Park, passed with ease and grace on Nov. 18, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Born to Mary and Lee Shanks in Kane, Illinois, Muriel’s humble beginnings included farm life and attending a one-room schoolhouse, where her mother was the teacher.
She met her husband, Alden (Lew) Lewis, when she was working at the PX at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. After a stop in Utah, they moved to Portland, where all six kids grew up.
In 1990, Muriel replaced the family getaway cabin in Cannon Beach with a huge house that was perfect for family gatherings, weddings, reunions and the bed and breakfast she ran for more than a decade. A fantastic cook, she welcomed everyone to her table.
A true Renaissance woman, Muriel was an expert seamstress; she mined for gold and cooked in a fish camp in Alaska; did estate sales; and bought and sold antiques and collectibles. She dug clams, canned tuna and could put a gourmet dinner on the table for 25 or 30 people with little notice.
Her life gave her many opportunities for travel, whether it was to Belize, China, New York, Hawaii, Paris, Alaska or Iowa, and her bags were always packed so she could go at a moment’s notice.
She loved art, and her house was full of works from well-known artists, just as her garage and yard were strewn with boogie boards, sand toys and everything that a big-hearted grandma would have so her grandkids would always want to be there.
Muriel’s large family and friends came from all walks of life, and were drawn to her warmth, generosity and hospitality. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews … all wanted to spend time with her, and hang out with her at the beach, eat her famous sourdough pancakes and just BE, with one of the most influential people in their lives.
She could take a nap in the midst of family rowdiness and chaos, and she modeled unconditional love for her kids and grandkids, always managing to make each one feel like “the favorite.”
The essence of Muriel was expressed by her friend, Gail McNally: “The only disagreement we had through the many estate sales we did over the years was because Muriel always wanted to give me too much money for my share. I had to threaten to stop working with her if she kept trying to give me too large a share of the proceeds — we laughed about it many times. Her warmth and generosity bathed everyone she met in a blanket of love.”
Muriel was preceded in death by her daughter, Annette Gately, who passed away in January 2020. Her son-in-law, John Gately, of Medford, survives.
She is also survived by her remaining children and their spouses: April Lewis and Carol French, of Portland; Cliff and Janis Lewis, of Cannon Beach; Teresa Cottet, of Portland; Tom Lewis, of Seaside; and Mark and Beth Lewis, of Hillsboro.
She was devoted to her 13 grandchildren (and their spouses): Eddie and Eric; Anisha; Jordan, Walter, Ecola and Ceara; Gabe; Jake, Kaitlin and Michael; and Jonathan and Jillian. And 15 great-grandchildren: Jason, Morgan and Rudy; Skyler, Aurora and Jude; Maven and Cannon; Joel and Liam; Kali, Elijah, Joshua and Amelia; and Ruby.
Deep gratitude to Dan Torrence and his exceptional staff at Welcome Home Communities for their loving care of Muriel. Additional thanks to the amazing hospice team from Housecall Providers and Deborah from Threadgill’s Memorial Services. Mom was cared about, and cared for, by all of these amazing providers who were committed to helping her finish a life well-lived.
There will be a celebration of her life this spring (date to be determined) at the beach. If you knew Muriel and loved her like we do, please consider yourself invited.
If you wish to make a donation in her honor, please contribute to either housecallproviders.org: “Gifts In Memory of Muriel Lewis”; or donate to one of Muriel’s favorite kid charities on the coast, the Mudd Nick Foundation, P.O. Box 250, Manzanita, OR., 97130.
Family friend Lisa Wright said, “She didn’t take up much space in the world, but she held space for everyone.” She was also a complete optimist, as demonstrated by her favorite saying: “It will all work out.” Her life stands as a shining example of generosity and grace, and her bright light will continue to radiate through her family.
She leaves an unfillable hole in the universe of her family and friends. We now have to figure out how to be in this world without her. She would remind us to be generous, be kind and to remember her other favorite saying: “I could eat.”