Astoria
March 11, 1937 — Feb. 15, 2019
Myrtle Ann Coffey was born to Alfred and Mildred (Olson) Johnson on March 11, 1937.
Myrtle Ann was a lifelong resident of Astoria. She graduated from Astoria High School in 1955.
On Nov. 18, 1957, she married the love of her life, David Coffey, in Vancouver, Washington. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Myrtle Ann enjoyed golf and trailering with her husband. She also loved her cats.
She was a life member of the Women of the Moose Chapter No. 422 in Astoria, and a past senior regent, and star recorder.
She is survived by her husband, David Coffey; Bill and Dolly Coffey; and many nieces and nephews.
Myrtle Ann passed away Feb. 15, 2019, peacefully, in Astoria, Oregon. There will be no service, at her request. Her family would like to thank local hospitals for their wonderful care.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
