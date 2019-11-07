Warrenton
Jan. 4, 1938 — Nov. 2, 2019
Nadine Gladys Garber, 81, a resident of Warrenton, Oregon, went to be with her savior on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
She was born on Jan. 4, 1938, in Hills, Minnesota, to Gerrit H. Tubergen and Gervenere Gort Turbergen. When she was 6 years old, her family moved to southern California.
She graduated from Bellflower Christian School, and Calvin College, and worked as an educator throughout her life.
In June 1962, Nadine married John “Bob” Robert O’Connor. Bob and Nadine led a military life, moving frequently with their three children. Nadine enjoyed the adventure of a military life, and always established a loving home with each move. They were married for nearly 23 years.
After Bob and Nadine ended their marriage, she met and married Arlin Lee Garber on Aug. 2, 1986. Arlin and Nadine shared a loving marriage and actively served together in their church and community. They were blessed with a blended family consisting of 10 children. When Arlin passed away in 2018, they had been married 32 years.
Nadine loved people. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, singing, painting, crocheting, Bible studies and entertaining guests in her home.
Nadine was a member of Faith Evangelical Free Church in Dallas, Oregon, where she served faithfully as a Bible study leader, mentor and choir member. She helped establish Faith Christian School in 1983, and worked as a teacher, then administrator, until she retired.
Nadine is survived by her siblings, Ardelle Anderson of Vancouver, Washington, and Sharon Vanderkamp of Byron Center, Michigan; three children, Mike (Dania) O’Connor, Marc (Shellie) O’Connor and Shelly (Eric) Kelley; seven stepchildren, Jon (Olga) Garber, David (Cindy) Garber, Rosanne (Brad) Thompson, Karen (Reg) Marto, Belinda (Bobby) Smith, Amy Brooker and Arlin (Amy) Garber; and 27 grandchildren and their families.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bob; her second husband, Arlin; her brother-in-law, Dick Vanderkamp; and her parents.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave., in Astoria, Oregon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m., at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary. Graveside services will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, Oregon, with a reception at Warrenton Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Faith Christian School, 2290 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas, OR., 97338.
