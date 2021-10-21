Nadine L. Secrest Houghton, retired pharmacist, 80, died Oct. 9, 2021, in Astoria.
Nadine was born in Astoria on June 26, 1941, the daughter of Dennis S. Secrest and Loraine E. Larson. She grew up in Astoria, and attended Fernhill and Knappa elementary schools.
Participation in 4-H throughout her childhood was her greatest joy, and deepened her lifelong love of horses. She graduated from Astoria High School in 1959.
She married Ed Houghton. They later divorced.
She graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in pharmacy, and was a member of Lambda Kappa Sigma, an honorary organization for pharmacy students recognized for their scholastic achievements.
Nadine was a pharmacist for 40 years in the Portland area, providing leadership for pharmaceutical organizations while there. She then moved to a pharmacy in Seaside, where she eventually retired. Her customers appreciated her cheerful professionalism.
She took great care and interest in her Arabian horse family of two, with camping trips and trail riding. She talked about her first horse, “Copper,” and later, “Chief,” who had one blue and one brown eye, who lived on the farm while Nadine was still at home in Fernhill, and her last horse, “Rafferty.”
Nadine was a founding member of the North Coast Chapter of Oregon Equestrian Trails.
Because of her love for cats, she volunteered her time at the Clatsop animal shelter after retirement.
She is survived by her brother, Dennis D. Secrest, of Albany, and his wife, Joanne; two nephews, Robert Secrest and Brian Secrest and his wife, Kim, and their three sons, Carson, Bennett and Gavin; a favorite aunt, Audrey; and numerous cousins.
The family is grateful, and offers its heartfelt thanks, to Soosaiappu Croos and his family at St. Anne’s Adult Foster Home for Nadine’s care and comfort during her illness with Alzheimer’s disease.
She will be remembered for her appreciation of family and her love of animals.
Preceding her in death was a brother, Robert Floyd Secrest, and their parents, Dennis and Loraine Secrest.
Memorial contributions can be made to Clatsop Animal Assistance.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.